PÖFF | Excellent The Teachers' Lounge is anti-publicity for the profession

Opinion
The Teachers' Lounge.
The Teachers' Lounge.
Opinion

"The Teachers' Lounge," a German Oskar-nominated film for best foreign language, brings up a slew of school-related issues that could give you chills, Kaspar Viilup, ERR's Kultuur (culture) portal managing editor, writes.

"The Teachers' Lounge" feels like a continuous take with a dizzying pace, "perhaps it shows that a good director does not need any technical solutions to tell the story," Viilup writes.

"While being a perfectly realistic social drama, İlker Çatak's plot is more sickening than most horror films I've seen this year," the ERR's culture portal editor writes. "The best horror is where you didn't know it exists."

"'The Teachers' Lounge' is a perfect juxtaposition to the current teacher pay issue in Estonia – it is bold, provocative and helps open people's eyes to the completely unexpected problems teachers face on a daily basis."

The film provokes and exaggerates many teaching related worries, and yet it works, "difficult questions need a little shaking up to attract attention," Viilup writes in the portal's diary of the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) .

"The Teachers' Lounge" (Das Lehrerzimmer) is a 2023 German drama film directed by İlker Çatak, who co-wrote it with Johannes Duncker. It was selected as the German entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

The Teachers' Lounge. Source: Film screenshot

--

