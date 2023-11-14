PÖFF Music Meets Film program connects composers and directors in Tallinn

From November 14-17, the 11th edition of the Music Meets Film (MMF) program will take place in Tallinn as part of the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). One of the keynote speakers is Emmy award-winning composer John Altman.

According to a press release, over the past few years, Music Meets Film (MMF) has evolved into a recognizable platform and highly anticipated event series. In 2023, MMF returns in a new format, while continuing to provide a meeting place for film and film music professionals to expand their networks.

"Music Meets Film provides a unique opportunity to bring together our two significant focus areas: film and music," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE).

"Being designated as a UNESCO City of Music, it is important for us to support a program that offers an excellent chance to expand the network of film and film music professionals, uniting composers, directors, producers, agents, and experts from the music and film industry worldwide," he added.

According to Hanna-Greth Peetson, project manager of Music Meets Film, this year's event focuses on young talent, with seven young film composers from Estonia, Latvia, and Italy participating in Discovery Campus as part of MMF's initiative.

"Our program emphasizes collaboration and practicality, featuring sessions led by top industry experts from Estonia and abroad. Music Meets Film is a hub for film and music industry professionals, aiming to create new connections and strengthen existing ones while contributing to the industry's development," said Peetson.

The Music Meets Film program features two panels and two masterclasses.

Discussion topics include the interaction between directors and film composers, copyright issues and royalties. There will also be case study on the film "RKO 281," and a practical composition masterclass with Olav Neuland for MMF participants working on the film "Corrida."

This year, MMF's mentors include composers John Altman and Sven Grünberg, who will lead the masterclasses. Panelists include composers Jonas Tarm and Ann Reimann, music consultant Nis Bøgvad, director Tanel Toom, and attorney Priit Lätt.

UNESCO Tallinn City of Music will also present the panel "The Art of Translation: Communication Between Director and Composer" on Friday, November 17.

Music Meets Film is part of the Discovery Campus talent program under the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event umbrella. Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event is the premier event for the audiovisual industry in the Nordic and Baltic regions, attracting over 700 industry professionals. The event program offers more than 100 activities throughout the week.

