New walking trail and audio guide offer glimpse into Tallinn's musical history

News
DJ Priidik.
DJ Priidik. Source: Aivar Tõnso
News

A new walking trail and accompanying audio guide has been produced under the aegis of Tallinn's status as a UNESCO City of Music. "Cellars of Old Town" provides an overview of entertainment and concert venues that have existed or are still operating in the cellars of the Estonian capital over the decades, as well as some of the music performed there.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE), in addition to a rich music life, Tallinn also has a very rich history related to music. "These stories are exciting and important, and we have decided to start telling them one by one. We have several ideas for the next ones, and if the format we propose is well received, we will certainly continue with them," Oja said.

The "Cellars of Old Town" music trail is a thematic walking tour with an audio guide that opens up Tallinn's diverse and rich musical past and present.

The texts for the guide were written by Aivar Tõnso and Brigitta Davidjants and narrated by Juhan Ulfsak. Listeners can hear stories about such legendary places as the KuKu Club, Eeslitall, and the Kodulinna Maja. It also introduces newer venues like Clazz, Philly Joe's, and Winkel. The trail includes 15 different locations in total.

Davidjants, a researcher at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater, believes that the tour offers an excellent opportunity to learn about an alternative history of music in Estonia.

"The history of pop culture is very often associated with oral storytelling; it is not usually documented in a classical sense. And the tour provided an opportunity to record this history, which is often a bit hidden. It talks about the connections between music and urban space, as well as about the fans, who are often considered oddballs, but without whom there would be no bands."

The 1990s were undoubtedly a challenging time in Estonia, but at the same time, it was a decade that saw the opening of borders and the opportunity to experiment with musical boundaries. Many small subcultures blossomed alongside the triumph of disco music, each seeking their place in the liberated musical landscape. It was the Old Town cellars that provided a space for this new music, and it is from there that the "Cellars of Old Town" music trail draws inspiration.

The audio guide is free and can be listened to in both Estonian and English via the music trails website here.

Tallinn has been a UNESCO City of Music since 2022. The city's application was accompanied by the creation of Tallinn Music Strategy 2022-2025, which offers new opportunities for creating and enjoying music.

The main focus of the strategy is to support the development and growth of the music industry in the Estonian capital.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:31

Jaak Aaviksoo: Where are your national interests Estonia?

15:15

Estonia's Maria Seletskaja named English National Ballet music director

15:12

Estonia welcomes EU's recommendation to open negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

15:02

Bank of Estonia: Consumer prices down in October due to seasonal factors

14:20

New walking trail and audio guide offer glimpse into Tallinn's musical history

14:08

SDE leader: Coalition partners' ratings slump may create tension in government

13:40

Call launched to find ferry operators for Estonia's main island routes

13:04

220 reservists called up for additional snap defense exercise Okas

13:02

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

12:59

Estonian anti-misinfo site highlights China's efforts to control global info flows

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration Updated

07.11

Northern lights again seen over Estonia

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

07.11

Friday's planned strike illegal, Estonian ministry claims in letter to schools

07.11

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

09:56

Buyer shortage sees used guns market flooded in Estonia

07.11

Climate Ministry memo: Nordica at risk of insolvency

31.10

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: