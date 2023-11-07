Argentinian violin maker in Estonia: Every violin has a unique character

News
Argentinian violin master Victor Hugo Velez.
Argentinian violin master Victor Hugo Velez. Source: ERR
News

Argentinian violin maker Victor Hugo Velez, who moved to Estonia nine years ago, told ETV show "Ringvaade" that just like people, every violin has its own character.

Victor Hugo Velez grew up in Argentina and studied to become a violin master in Italy. After meeting an Estonian woman nine years ago, he moved to Estonia. "Like most foreigners here, a classic story," he laughed.

Velez, who also studied the violin himself, admitted that nowadays, he prefers to make violins rather than play them. "I don't want to spend hours learning the violin anymore. When I studied the violin, it was a minimum of three hours a day," he said.

A master maker who has made violins for both the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) and the Estonian Opera Orchestra, Velez also receives commissions from other countries, and the violins he has produced are used to delight audiences in Germany, Chile and Peru.

Velez told ERR, that in a year, if he works hard, he can make six violins, with each one taking around two months. The violins Velez creates cost between €6,500 and €7,500 on average.

Just like people, every violin has its own character, says Velez. "Even twins have different characters - it's exactly the same with musical instruments."

As well as making new violins, the master craftsman also repairs old ones. Velez pointed out, that old and delicate instruments, which have already been repaired several times require special care and attention. "They are really museum instruments, it would be better to put them away," he says.

Victor Hugo Velez. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Ringvaade

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Kallas: Preferable for new Eesti 200 chair to be member of government

15:04

Climate Ministry memo: Nordica at risk of insolvency

14:45

Voltri: Kallas lacks understanding of the seriousness of teachers' wage problem

14:42

Latvian court hands out 10-month suspended jail time to Soviet occupation denier

14:00

Voting opens for 2023's Nordic and Baltic Young Artist Public Choice Award

13:15

Dance production about winter hope opens at Estonian National Opera House

12:50

Urve Palo: There was no horse-trading with Isamaa

12:32

Aivo Peterson treason case reaches court

12:28

EU commissioner: We expect Estonia will utilize €953-million recovery fund in full

11:59

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

06.11

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

06.11

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

06.11

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

06.11

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

06.11

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

06.11

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: