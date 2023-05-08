Mounted orienteering is growing more popular

Growing in popularity, equestrian sports are optimal for both competitive and recreational Sunday horse riders. The first stage of the South-Estonian Competitive Mounted Orienteering Cup took place on the historic Lunalaager terrain on Sunday under the supervision of the South-Estonian Defense League's horse riding unit.

Competitive Mounted Orienteering (CMO) is comparable to orienteering, but involves riding on horseback, and the terrain where the first stage of the South-Estonian Equestrian orienteering took place is certainly memorable. During the First Republic, the southern camp hosted the summer training center for the Estonian Defense Forces, which included a cavalry regiment.

Ramona, age 14, is in her second competitive mounted orienteering season. She participated in orienteering in elementary school and knows that horse riding is much more exciting than running through the forest on your own.

"If you are alone you tire so quickly that you end up walking the entire distance," she said.

The South-Estonian Cup was the first occasion an individual competition was held in this increasingly popular sport.

The South-Estonian Cup's primary organizer, Paul Hunt, said that the area is suitable for professional racers as well as for families out for a Sunday ride, not only competitive racing.

This year, there will be a total of five stages taking place in different parts of southern Estonia.

