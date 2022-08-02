Gallery: Tartuff film festival kicks off in Estonia's second city

Estonia's biggest open-air cinema festival, the annual PÖFF Armastusfilmide festival ("Love film festival"), or Tartuff for short, opened in Tartu Monday evening.

Despite the rain, around 500 people attended, decked out in capes, raincoats etc., ERR's Kultuur portal reports (see gallery), to catch such offerings as Sander Joone's award-winning short animated film "Sierra", the musical film "Sweet Charity", made in 1969 and starring Shirley MacLaine, directed by Bob Fosse (1927-1987).

The festival continues Tuesday. Its official site is here.

The PÖFF XVII Tartuff festival runs to Saturday inclusive. The main PÖFF Black Nights film festival takes place in November, in Tallinn.

