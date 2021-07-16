Sony Pictures Classics buys Finnish-Estonian film "Compartment No.6" rights

Compartment No. 6 Source: Sami Kuokkanen/Aamu Film Company
Sony Pictures Classics announced on Thursday that it has acquired the rights to the Finnish-Estonian-Russian-German collaboration film "Compartment No. 6" in North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The film is the second feature directed by Juho Kuosmanen, and is based on the novel by Rosa Liksom. The film was written by Estonian screenwriters Livia Ulman and Andris Feldmanis and premiered at Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. 

The story focuses on a Finnish woman who escapes a love affair in Moscow and connects with a Russian miner she meets in Compartment No. 6 of a small train compartment on the way to the Arctic port of Murmansk.

""Compartment No.6" is a treasure. One of the great train movies with humor and romance, full of surprises. Just the kind of fresh movie audiences want to embrace right now. One of the best films we've seen here in Cannes," said Sony Pictures Classics in a statement reported by Variety magazine.  

Editor: Helen Wright

