'Compartment No. 6' misses out on Golden Globes award

Estonian co-produced film "Compartment No. 6" ("Kupee nr 6") did not win the Best Foreign Language film award at this weekend's Golden Globes ceremony.

The Japanese film "Drive My Car" won the category.

"Compartment no: 6" is an Estonian-Finnish-Russian-German collaboration set on a long-distance Russian train.

The film was directed by Finn Juho Kuosmanen, had an Estonian producer Riina Sildos, while two screenwriters, Livia Ulman and Andris Feldmanis are also Estonian.

The film has already won the prestigious Grand Prix award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

