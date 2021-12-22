Estonian co-produced movie in hunt for Oscars shortlist

An Estonian co-production is through to the next selection round for the best international feature film category in next year's Oscars.

The movie, "Compartment No. 6" (Estonian: "Kupee nr 6", Finnish: "Hytti nro 6"), directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland) is in the hunt for best international movie at the 94th Academy Awards in March, as announced Tuesday.

Set in the 1990s, the movie revolves around Laura, a Finnish archaeology student (Seidi Haarla), who takes a train to Murmansk during a period of emotional turmoil in her life.

She finds herself forced to share a compartment with Vadim, an uncouth Russian miner (Yuri Borisov).

While she is repulsed by him initially, Laura warms to her unwanted compartment companion, and vice versa, though - spoiler alert - ultimately neither can do anything about their newfound intimacy and they part without saying goodbye.

"Compartment No. 6" is an Estonian-Finnish-Russian-German collaboration, based on the book of the same name by Rosa Liksom and produced by Jussi Rantamaki of Aamu Film Company, Riina Sildos of Amrion OÜ, Natalia Drozd (CTB Film Company) and Jamila Wenske (Achtung Panda! Media), BNS reports.

Producer Riina Sildos is Estonian, as are two screenwriters, Livia Ulman and Andris Feldmanis.

Nominations for the final cut are to be announced on February 8, 2022, with Oscars night next year being March 27.

Movies from over 90 nations were eligible for the best international film category.

"Compartment No. 6" was also recently nominated for the best foreign-language film award at the 79th Golden Globes awards, and one won the this year's Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix, jointly with "Ghahreman", an Iranian movie.

