Well-known Estonian artists to perform at Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa.
News

Anett, Miljardid, Inger, Erki Pärnoja, Uku Suviste, Voldemar Kuslap, Reet Linna and many other Estonian artists will perform on two stages at Tartu's Car-Free Avenue this year.

This year the month-long event will have a rich cultural programme and a wide variety of activities. There will be workshops, concerts, sporting events and many other exciting things taking place throughout July.

Car-Free Avenue will be open on July 9 and run until August 8 with a concert featuring the rock opera Johnny and a powerful light show.

Over the opening weekend, the Estonian National Museum will be on hand in the craft pavilion, the Sisevete Festival (Internal Water Bodies Festival) will be holding workshops, the exhibition 6 cubes near the reservoir, by the British Embassy, will be opened, acrobats and wind instrument players will be performing, and many other interesting events will be taking place.

The main stage concert series Tartu 2024 Presents will be opened by Erki Pärnoja on Saturday, July 10, while Estraadraadio will be playing on the Emajõgi River.

A diverse music programme will take place throughout the month and artists will perform on the water stage located in the middle of the area and on the main stage on the market-side end of Vabaduse Avenue. Performers include, among others, Svjata Vatra, Anett and Miljardid.

Tartu 2024 Presents main stage music programme:

10.07 Erki Pärnoja bänd and DJs Kersten Kõrge & Heidy Purga;
17.07 World Patterns Party;
24.07 Happy Big Band & Uku Suviste and a soloist from Lithuania, the evening will end with DJs from Lithuania;
31.07 Kangelased and Ultradisco (FI);
07.08 Bashment Party.

Tartu 2024 Avenue Music concerts:

15.07 Inger;
22.07 Argo Vals;
29.07 Jaan Pehk (with sign language translation);
05.08 Valter Soosalu.

Dance lessons and film screenings will also take place during the month and Tartu Food and Wine Festival will also be held from August 6–8.

The whole programme can be found here: www.tartu.ee/autovabaduse-puiestee-programm.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:47

Court acquits road worker who fired five shots at attacker

12:16

670 children were born through assisted reproduction last year

11:37

Online platforms take significant percentage of hotels' profits

11:24

Well-known Estonian artists to perform at Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

11:00

Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:29

Deficit of family doctors getting worse with every passing year

09:51

EKRE gains almost 1,000 members in six months

09:26

No solution found to increase vaccination uptake in Ida-Viru County

08:54

Government looking for ways to restrict travel from third countries

08:26

Gallery: Estonian National Museum opens exhibition in Tallinn

30.06

All vaccines in Health Board's cold storage unit to be written off

30.06

Estonia to host World Energy Leaders' Summit

30.06

Social affairs undersecretary: Even doubters will get vaccinated in August

30.06

ERM's permanent exhibition to remain free until end of year

30.06

National stockpile center to start operation from Thursday

30.06

Checkers world championships ongoing in Tallinn

30.06

Global Estonian Report: June 30 - July 7

30.06

Minister nominates new education ministry secretary general

30.06

Overview: Kindergarten teacher among the most popular university majors

30.06

Last screening held in Tartu's Ekraan cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: