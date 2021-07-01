Well-known Estonian artists to perform at Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

Anett, Miljardid, Inger, Erki Pärnoja, Uku Suviste, Voldemar Kuslap, Reet Linna and many other Estonian artists will perform on two stages at Tartu's Car-Free Avenue this year.

This year the month-long event will have a rich cultural programme and a wide variety of activities. There will be workshops, concerts, sporting events and many other exciting things taking place throughout July.

Car-Free Avenue will be open on July 9 and run until August 8 with a concert featuring the rock opera Johnny and a powerful light show.

Over the opening weekend, the Estonian National Museum will be on hand in the craft pavilion, the Sisevete Festival (Internal Water Bodies Festival) will be holding workshops, the exhibition 6 cubes near the reservoir, by the British Embassy, will be opened, acrobats and wind instrument players will be performing, and many other interesting events will be taking place.

The main stage concert series Tartu 2024 Presents will be opened by Erki Pärnoja on Saturday, July 10, while Estraadraadio will be playing on the Emajõgi River.

A diverse music programme will take place throughout the month and artists will perform on the water stage located in the middle of the area and on the main stage on the market-side end of Vabaduse Avenue. Performers include, among others, Svjata Vatra, Anett and Miljardid.

Tartu 2024 Presents main stage music programme:

10.07 Erki Pärnoja bänd and DJs Kersten Kõrge & Heidy Purga;

17.07 World Patterns Party;

24.07 Happy Big Band & Uku Suviste and a soloist from Lithuania, the evening will end with DJs from Lithuania;

31.07 Kangelased and Ultradisco (FI);

07.08 Bashment Party.

Tartu 2024 Avenue Music concerts:

15.07 Inger;

22.07 Argo Vals;

29.07 Jaan Pehk (with sign language translation);

05.08 Valter Soosalu.

Dance lessons and film screenings will also take place during the month and Tartu Food and Wine Festival will also be held from August 6–8.

The whole programme can be found here: www.tartu.ee/autovabaduse-puiestee-programm.

--

