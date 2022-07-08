Statistics Estonia: Record levels of domestic tourism in May

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in May 2022, Estonian accommodation establishments served nearly 249,000 tourists, 176 percent more than in May last year. An increase was seen in numbers of both domestic and foreign tourists.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that nearly 117,000 foreign and 132,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in May 2022. According Laurmaa, while a strong increase was seen in the number of foreign tourists, levels were still almost 50 percent lower than in 2019, prior to the pandemic. However, this was more than compensated for by a huge rise in domestic tourism. "The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments was 19 percent higher than in May 2019, setting yet another record. In no previous year have so many domestic tourists stayed in (Estonian) accommodation establishments in May," added Laurmaa.

For 66 percent of domestic travellers, the purpose of their trip was for a vacation, with 26 percent using accommodation facilities in Estonia for business trips. The largest share of domestic tourists (31 percent) were accommodated in Harju County, with 14 percent staying overnight in Pärnu County and 11% in Tartu County. Ida-Viru County accounted for 10 percent of the total, with Lääne-Viru and Saare counties each hosting 6% of Estonia's domestic tourists in May. In total, domestic tourists spent 216,000 nights in Estonian accommodation establishments during the month.

The number of tourists visiting Estonia, both from European countries and further afield, increased on year, though the low visitor numbers in May 2021 was a major factor behind this significant change.

Tourists accommodated in Estonia 2019-2022 Source: Statistics Estonia Source: Statistics Estonia

Nearly 43,000 Finnish tourists came to Estonia in May, which was the largest number from a single country during the month. There were also 15,000 visitors from Latvia, 7,000 from Germany and 5,000 from Lithuania.

Foreign tourists spent a total of 230,000 nights in Estonia in May, with 72 percent accommodated in Harju County, followed by 10 percent in Pärnu County and 7 percent in Tartu County.

121 additional accommodation establishments were available for tourists in May, compared to April, with a total of 21,000 rooms and 50,000 beds available for guests. The room occupancy rate for the month was 41 percent and the average cost for a one-night stay was 43 euros per person, an increase of 3 euros from the previous month. Visitors to Harju and Tartu counties paid an average of 47 euros per night for accommodation, while prices in Ida-Viru County (40 euros per night) and Pärnu County (36 euros per night) were generally lower.

The data regarding foreign tourists in Estonia during May 2021 does not include information related to refugees from Ukraine.

