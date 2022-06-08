Foreign, domestic tourism returning to Estonia

A hotel in Tallinn.
A hotel in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In April, 236,000 tourists stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments — a 300 percent increase on April 2021, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said over 105,000 foreign and more than 130,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in April.

"The number of foreign tourists came closer to the pre-pandemic level and was only a third smaller than that. The number of domestic tourists set a new record and was 23 percent above the pre-crisis level," she said. 

Seventy-two percent of domestic tourists were on vacation and 22 percent visiting for work. The majority — 32 percent — stayed in Harju County, followed by Pärnu County and Tartu (both 12 percent). In total, they spent 218,000 nights in accommodation establishments.

There was also an increase in foreign tourists. Finns visited in the highest numbers (46,000) followed by Latvia (17,000), Lithuania and Germany (both over 4,000). The vast majority - 75 percent — stayed in Harju County. Foreign tourists spent a total of 208,000 nights in Estonia.

In April, there were 922 accommodation establishments open for tourists in Estonia, which is 13 establishments more than last month. There were 20,000 rooms and 46,000 beds available.

The average cost for a night was €40 per person, €3 more than in March. The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €45 in Tartu County, €42 in Harju County, and €36 in Pärnu County.

Statistics Estonia points out the number of foreign tourists does not include refugees from Ukraine.

Editor: Helen Wright

