Curved graphene work bags Estonian scientists European inventors award

Three Estonian scientists have picked up a prestigious European inventors' award for their work on ground-breaking ultra-capacitor tech, ERR's science portal, Novaator, reports.

The trio, Jaan Leis, Mati Arulepp and Anti Perkson, won the European Inventor of the Year innovation award in the industry category. European Patent Office (EPO) prize at this year's European Inventor Awards, for their work on curved graphene tech, as patented by Estonian company Skeleton Technologies.

As reported by ERR News, Leis, Arulepp and Perkson were nominated for the prestigious awards last month, following the selection from an independent jury.

The award was issued via virtual ceremony today, Tuesday.

The curved graphene technology boosts the amount of energy stored by ultracapacitor, enabling a recharge time of around 15 seconds, with the possibility of as many as a million charge cycles, all without using toxic materials

The European Inventor Award honors individuals and teams' contributions towards technical progress, social and sustainable development and economic prosperity.

Other categories included those for young inventors, a science category and the audience favorite.

