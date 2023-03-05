Skeleton looking at €51 million from Germany for a plant in Leipzig

Estonian energy storage solutions company Skeleton Technologies is set to build what it describes as the world's largest and most modern ultracapacitors factory in the world in Leipzig, Germany, with the German federal government and the state of Saxony contributing over €50 million.

Skeleton is building its second production unit in Germany, which is much larger than its existing plant in Dresden, and plans to launch it next year.

The company's executive manager Taavi Madiberk told ERR that increasing production capacity is key to meeting rapidly growing demand.

"We have entered into major agreements in recent months, including with such companies as Shell, Honda, Siemens and CAF, and we would not be able to meet this demand in our Dresden plant," he said.

The Leipzing plant is set to boost Skeleton's output by up to 40 times for around 12 million ultracapacitors and SuperBatteries annually as well as slash production costs.

Skeleton Technologies said last year that it will invest €220 million in a new plant in Leipzig. The factory will cover an area of 20,000 square meters and will come complete with a 3-megawatt solar park.

The company will not be paying for the plant alone, with €51 million coming from the German government and the state of Saxony. The plant's construction is sponsored by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate and the EUBatin project.

"We are seen as one of the leaders of the European battery industry and our products as a foundation for other technologies necessary for the green transition," Madiberk explained.

Plans for the new Skeleton Technologies plant in Leipzig. Source: Skeleton Technologies

The executive manager said that countries supporting commercial projects is hardly exceptional, which serves the purpose, in addition to promoting the green transition, of reducing dependence on Asia and America.

Plant to be constructed together with Siemens

Skeleton Technologies has previously said that the plant will be constructed in cooperation with technology giant Siemens.

Madiberk remarked that Siemens will help the company automate and digitize the plant.

"They will also support us through their battery mass production know-how. Boosting production capacity through automation and digitalization is critical for Skeleton, which is why working with an industrial giant like Siemens is important."

Madiberk described Skeleton's market potential as remarkable.

"We have two main products, ultracapacitors and SuperBatteries. The latter constitutes innovative technology that marries the properties of ultracapacitors and batteries. The market potential of Skeleton products is estimated at €95 billion," he said.

The company expects to more than double its turnover in 2023, which the new plant should contribute to as output is currently the firm's biggest bottleneck, Madiberk said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!