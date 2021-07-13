Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm signs deal with Spanish firm CAF

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor producer Skeleton Technologies has inked a deal with rail, tram and bus manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) Power & Automation to supply ultracapacitors for its trams.

The Skeleton Technologies ultracapacitors will be integrated into CAF P&A's OESS-s (On Board Energy Storage Systems), the company says.

CAF Power & Automation said of the deal that: "Skeleton's cells offer high efficiency and low heat losses, and their high-power density enables further weight and space-savings."

"This makes them a perfect fit for the rail and tram industry. Adding them to our energy storage systems will benefit our existing and future customers, allowing us to maximize energy efficiency," the company continued, according to a Skeleton press release.

Skeleton Technologies CEO and co-founder Taavi Madiberk said of the deal, to be concluded Tuesday, that: "We are very glad to now collaborate with CAF Power & Automation and supply our cells to make trams that use their energy storage systems modern, cost and energy-efficient."

"In terms of public transportation, trams are already a very energy-efficient solution. However, our ultracapacitors can take them to the next level allowing the maximum energy recovery," he went on.

Skeleton's cells will be integrated into Greentech OESS-s, which already find use powering trams in several countries including Australia, Luxembourg, Spain and the U.K., as well as in Estonia.

The Greentech OESS portfolio already sees use among rail companies worldwide, and is aimed at energy recovery, peak shaving and catenary-free (A catenary is the curve that an idealized hanging chain or cable assumes under its own weight when supported only at its ends) applications, Skeleton Technologies says.

Founded in 2009, Skeleton is a Global Cleantech 100 company and the largest European manufacturer of ultracapacitors, which find use in energy storage in automotive, transportation, grid and industrial applications.

Most of its production is based in Germany, though electrical engineering facilities are based in Tallinn.

The company has grown from four staff when it was founded, to close to 200 today.

CAF Power & Automation is part of the CAF Group, which has been existence for over 100 years. Headquartered in Donostia, San Sebastian, in the Basque region, it provides electric traction systems, energy storage systems and control & communication systems.

