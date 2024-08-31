Estonia first Baltic state to be granted full CERN membership

Estonia on Friday officially became a full member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the 24th country to join.

This marks a significant milestone as the first Baltic country to achieve CERN membership.

This achievement follows three decades of collaboration, culminating in the completion of the official application process that began in 2018.

President Alar Karis, a scientist by trade, expressed his and his country's satisfaction with the full accession by saying: "CERN is not just a particle accelerator but also conducts international scientific cooperation and economic development."

"We have already been able to witness these opportunities as an associate member, and now Estonia is ready to fully contribute and participate in the organization's scientific, technological, and business collaborations," the head of state went on, via a press release.

Minister of Economic Affairs Erkki Keldo (Reform) said membership of CERN opens new avenues for collaboration for Estonian businesses and scientists.

"With full membership, the financial volume restrictions that previously hindered Estonian companies from taking part in CERN tenders have been lifted," he said.

Minister of Economic Affairs Erkki Keldo (Reform) Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

That full membership grants Estonia voting rights in CERN's highest decision-making body, and enhances opportunities for Estonian companies to secure contracts with CERN, the economic affairs ministry says, in addition to expanding employment opportunities for Estonian citizens within the organization.

CERN Council President Eliezer Rabinovici welcomed Estonia as the newest member sate. "I am delighted that the community of member states is expanding, and I look forward to greater Estonian participation in our council and additional scientific contributions," he said.

CERN Director-General Fabiola Gianotti said: "Estonia and CERN have been working closely together for about 30 years, so I am very pleased to welcome Estonia among the member states of our organization."

I am confident that both the Estonian state and the local scientific community will benefit from increased opportunities in fundamental research, technology development, as well as education and training," she went on.

Minister Keldo added that CERN is a rich resource for technology-intensive and knowledge-driven companies to develop and grow.

"Estonia also has a thriving startup ecosystem, with increasing investments in deep-tech solutions. These are Estonia's strengths that we can offer as a full member with voting rights at CERN," Keldo went on.

The bilateral relationship between Estonia and CERN dates way back to 1996 with the signing of the first cooperation agreement.

A second agreement, further developing their scientific and technical collaboration, was signed in 2010.

On June 19, 2020, the parties signed an agreement as an initial step towards granting Estonia associate member status.

Estonia's associate membership at CERN took effect on February 1, 2021.

The Estonian government ratified CERN membership at the start of June.

CERN was founded 70 years ago this year and is located in Geneva, Switzerland.. It hosts, Its Large Hadron Collider is the most famous of particle accelerators, and it hosts other infrastructure needed for high-energy physics research.

CERN this year suspended all cooperation with Russian scientists. The organization has also been subject to various conspiracy theories.

