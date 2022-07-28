GoCraft to rebuild armored cars and self-propelled artillery in Tallinn

Estonian company GoCraft is set to construct the country's first armored vehicles refitting and repairs workshop where suitable weapons systems will be installed. Such a garage needs to meet stringent security criteria.

The company, owned by businessman Tiit Pruuli, has invested over €3 million in a workshop where armored vehicles can be rebuilt. The hall should be completed by the end of the year.

Estonia will get the first privately owned workshop where armored vehicles complete with weapons systems can be refitted with armament suitable for local conditions.

The company will be rebuilding CV90 infantry fighting vehicles Estonia procured from Norway and K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea.

"They will be fitted with additional storage options, new fire control and communications systems. Our work is not tied to altering or fixing specific weapon systems, and the machines come to us without ammunition," Kalvi Pukka, executive manager of GoCraft said.

The workshop floor will cover 4,000 square meters of which 1,300 is reserved for military technology.

"It will easily fit ten vehicles that we can work on simultaneously," Pukka said.

To work on armored vehicles equipped with weapons systems, the company will need a permit for handling weapons of war which it has applied for from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Pukka said that the workshop needs to observe strict security requirements as it is basically an armory.

"These concern the building itself, its structure, roof, walls, doors, openings but also security around the building, access to it and security clearance of employees. This means that all of our mechanics and engineers will undergo background checks at the PPA."

Executive manager of the Estonian Defense Industry Association (EDIA) Tarmo Ränisoo said that GoCraft is a remarkable company that has invested a lot in creating large-scale production capacity, and that developing such services contributes to the competitive ability of Estonian businesses.

"Offering such an extensive service on a large scale works to boost the capability of Estonian companies, engineers and younger software developers to make it in international competition," Ränisoo offered.



