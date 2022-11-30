Go Craft opens first private military equipment service and repair workshop

Go Craft opened Estonia's first private workshop for servicing and repairing weapons of war that meets all safety requirements and will be retrofitting the EDF's CV90 armored vehicles and K9 mobile artillery as its first commission.

The new workshop was opened by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur and member of the board of Go Group Tiit Pruuli.

"I'm glad that Estonia now has a private partner with an armored vehicles workshop that meets all Weapons Act requirements and where companies can integrate, maintain and repair weapons and weapons systems," Pevkur said. Complicated integration and development work such as what Go Craft is doing to retrofit Estonia's IFVs and mobile artillery systems has not been performed in Estonia in the past," the defense minister went on to say, adding that the fact other partners have been involved contributes to the development of the Estonian defense industry more broadly. "The service is close and handy for the Estonian Defense Forces."

Tiit Pruuli said security has become the most important thing in the world and that opening Estonia's first private military equipment service workshop is a small but important step towards it. "We want to serve as credible partners to the EDF and the armed forces of Estonia's neighbors, as well as NATO forces based in Estonia."

The workshop spans 1,500 square meters, has room for up to ten vehicles, comes fitted with all necessary equipment and a weapons systems paint shop.

Go Craft has signed a contract to retrofit 37 CV90 IFVs and 24 K9 mobile artillery systems.

The opening ceremony saw Go Group subsidiary Go Track hand a SISU military truck loaded with winter gear over to NGO ProPatria that was sent off in the direction of Ukraine.

Go Craft invested €4 million in the service and repair workshop and its security system.

SISU truck Go Track donated to NGO ProPatria. Source: Go Craft

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!