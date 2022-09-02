More than €175 million from defense budget reaches Estonian economy in 2021

News
New EDF conscripts in Jõhvi.
New EDF conscripts in Jõhvi. Source: Marina Loštšina/EDF
News

Last year, defense investments and economic expenditures by the Ministry of Defense totaled €328 million, 53.5 percent, or €175.5 million, of which made its way back to the Estonian economy, the Ministry of Defense said Friday.

Estonia's 2021 defense budget totaled €645 million, the ministry noted in a press release.

Of the €175.5 million to reach the Estonian economy, €109.2 million was spent on investments and procuring equipment and another €66.3 million was spent on operating costs. In all, goods and services were purchased from 2,231 Estonian companies and institutions.

"It's very important that more than half the money we spend reaches our companies and our economy," said Tiina Uudeberg, undersecretary for defense planning at the Ministry of Defense. "This way, we're supporting the defense industry as well as the local economy."

Personal equipment was purchased entirely from domestic suppliers. In all €4.7 million was spent on the procurement of helmets, helmet covers, protective suits, boots and various uniform elements for regular and field uniforms, pockets and belts.

In terms of the total volume of infrastructure construction and real estate expenditures, 97 percent, or €53.7 million, was carried out by local companies.

A total of 90 percent, or €21.9 million, of vehicle maintenance and repair services were ordered from local companies. Estonian companies rebuild, maintain and repair CV90 armored vehicles, SISU armored personnel carriers as well as wheeled vehicles.

87 percent of catering and food products were ordered from local suppliers as well. Food served in the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) canteens, for example, is made primarily from local produce provided by Estonian companies.

Agencies that fall under the area of government of the Defense Ministry likewise have facilities and real estate across Estonia, and the work these properties require likewise goes primarily to local companies and people, Uudeberg added.

Over the last three years, defense investments and economic expenditures amounted to just over €1 billion. Of this amount, €562.5 million has returned to the Estonian economy. The ministry said that a significant share of Estonia's defense spending will continue to reach Estonian companies in the coming years as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:47

Alexela, Eesti Energia natural gas also breaks €4-per-cubic-meter mark

19:02

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

18:37

Tallinn 'pocket parks' aim to improve city's streets

18:22

Ministry: Competition Authority to keep eye on gas prices to households

18:07

Court ruling to suspend all bear hunting overturned

17:42

State plans broader scope of scenarios where PPA officers can use tasers

17:32

Estonian colonel not convinced Ukraine can liberate territories by year end

17:10

Estonia's representative will not attend Gorbachev's funeral

17:02

More than €175 million from defense budget reaches Estonian economy in 2021

16:43

Ministry of Justice plans to merge prison medicine with general healthcare

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

01.09

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

01.09

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

01.09

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

12:10

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

11:07

Minister: No additional energy price support measures currently agreed on

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: