Taltech creates green turn energy specialist study module

The Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has created a new study program to support the green turn and will be training green turn energy specialists moving forward.

The master's program of green energy technologies is aimed at training specialists to help carry out the green turn in energy in Estonia and Europe, ERR reported on Saturday.

Admissions started on January 1.

TalTech is offering another new curriculum in 2022 – a bachelor's program on food and biotechnology.

Students can also apply for new spring semester microdegree programs until January 5. The volume of the microdegree programs is two to three semesters and they are aimed primarily at adults who have not graduated or those seeking to obtain new skills for professional advancement.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

