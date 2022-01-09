Social Democrats and Greens to put together joint climate program

In light of soaring energy prices, head of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Indrek Saar and Estonian Greens leader Züleyxa Izmailova have proposed to party councils a cooperation format on climate change.

Heads of parties and councils met this week to discuss closer cooperation, a spokesperson for SDE said.

"The goal is to restore the renewable energy ambition at 100 percent and do it by 2030. It is required by the climate crisis and will ensure the cheapest energy prices for consumers," the press release said.

Saar and Izmailova proposed putting together a joint program and solutions for rendering Estonia environmentally friendly, innovative, open and solidary in the future.

"The two parties also see eye to eye in terms of diversity, felling volume and sustainable transport," the press release read.

Indrek Saar said that the green turn, as the European Union's answer to the climate and energy crisis, can only be successful if there is broad-based support for it in society.

"Difficulties caused by change cannot be piled on the shoulders of the weakest. On the contrary – this industrial revolution must create equal opportunities through new economic models," the SDE leader explained.

Züleyxa Izmailova said that cheaper energy has a broad-based effect on companies and the entire population.

"The Center Party's proposal of slashing VAT on energy only postpones solving the real problem. It is time to face the truth and break the dam holding back renewable energy investments that have the potential to bring jobs and prosperity," Izmailova said.

--

