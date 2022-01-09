Social Democrats and Greens to put together joint climate program

News
Estonian Greens local government election celebration (Züleyxa Izmailova in white).
Estonian Greens local government election celebration (Züleyxa Izmailova in white). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In light of soaring energy prices, head of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Indrek Saar and Estonian Greens leader Züleyxa Izmailova have proposed to party councils a cooperation format on climate change.

Heads of parties and councils met this week to discuss closer cooperation, a spokesperson for SDE said.

"The goal is to restore the renewable energy ambition at 100 percent and do it by 2030. It is required by the climate crisis and will ensure the cheapest energy prices for consumers," the press release said.

Saar and Izmailova proposed putting together a joint program and solutions for rendering Estonia environmentally friendly, innovative, open and solidary in the future.

"The two parties also see eye to eye in terms of diversity, felling volume and sustainable transport," the press release read.

Indrek Saar said that the green turn, as the European Union's answer to the climate and energy crisis, can only be successful if there is broad-based support for it in society.

"Difficulties caused by change cannot be piled on the shoulders of the weakest. On the contrary – this industrial revolution must create equal opportunities through new economic models," the SDE leader explained.

Züleyxa Izmailova said that cheaper energy has a broad-based effect on companies and the entire population.

"The Center Party's proposal of slashing VAT on energy only postpones solving the real problem. It is time to face the truth and break the dam holding back renewable energy investments that have the potential to bring jobs and prosperity," Izmailova said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:08

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

12:00

Kristjan Ilves wins ski jump competition at Val di Fiemme

11:05

Social Democrats and Greens to put together joint climate program

09:07

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

08:29

Kelly Sildaru second in half-pipe competition at Mammoth Mountain

08.01

Electricity daily price to drop 10 percent between Saturday and Sunday

08.01

National team striker Erik Sorga signs with IFK Göteborg

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

08.01

Kontaveit to face Zhang Shuai in Sydney tournament opening round

08.01

Strong men's biathlon results in Germany bring hope for Beijing Olympics

08.01

Latvia extends Covid state of emergency to end of February

08.01

Health Board: 228 hospitalized patients, 1,648 new cases, 3 deaths

08.01

Covid council: Restrictions could be eased when hospitalizations under 100

08.01

Man in lucky escape in Haapsalu sea ice plunge, vehicle lost

08.01

Foreign minister: NATO reiterates unacceptable nature of Russian demands

07.01

Former minister embezzlement ruling put back to after 2023 general election

07.01

President hits out at clumsiness of government's energy bill support scheme

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

07.01

Study: Tuition fee abolition did not improve higher education accessibility

07.01

Center MP backs down on taxi-driving supplementary job

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

08.01

Man in lucky escape in Haapsalu sea ice plunge, vehicle lost

08.01

Health Board: 228 hospitalized patients, 1,648 new cases, 3 deaths

06.01

Tallinn Town Hall Square to turn into magical forest

08.01

Covid council: Restrictions could be eased when hospitalizations under 100

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: