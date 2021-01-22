Coalition portfolios will be announced on Friday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The second day of coalition negotiations between the Reform and Center parties on January 15.
The second day of coalition negotiations between the Reform and Center parties on January 15. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The new coalition will announce the division of ministries on Friday and new ministers will be agreed over the weekend. The new government is planning to take office on Tuesday (January 26).

"Today [Friday] we are polishing what we have already agreed on and going over the areas we don't have an agreement for," Chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas told ERR.

The plan is also to allocate ministerial positions. "The plan is there, but we'll see if we reach an agreement," Kallas said.

Deputy chairman of the Center Party Jaanus Karilaid told ERR that ministerial positions will be allocated and agreed on Saturday.

Kallas said the ministers' positions will be confirmed on Sunday.

"Firstly we will decide which party will get which positions, then we have to see who fits these positions and then we have to speak to the people and carry out a background check," Kallas said.

On Sunday, the councils of the parties are invited together to approve the coalition agreement and allocations of the minister position.

According to the current plan, the coalition will take office on Tuesday. "We can't be completely sure, but we are moving towards it," Kallas said.

According to ERR's knowledge, some changes and will take place. For example, the position of minister for population will be removed, the foreign trade minister will be relocated to the Ministry of Foreign affairs and a position will be added to the Ministry of Social Affairs.

According to the negotiating parties, these steps are still under discussion. "Today we are discussing it. First, it should be discussed with the negotiating partner," Kallas said.

Deputy chairwoman of the Center Party Mailis Reps said tax increases and citizenship issues were left out of specific initiatives.

ERR also asked the chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas how satisfied he is with the coalition negotiations.

"The negotiations have ended when everything has been agreed on. It is clear that the party delegations have worked on a daily basis, all the important issues that the coalition negotiations need to address have been addressed and at best, these coalition negotiations could end by the end of this week and next week and the the beginning of next week, the new government will be taking the office," Ratas said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

