New government to take oath of office on Tuesday

The new government will take its oath of office in the Riigkogu on Tuesday and will not be delayed by remote working, which is in place after a coronavirus outbreak among the Isamaa Riigkogu faction.

Head of the Public Relations Department at the Riigikogu Urmas Seaver said remote working will continue for some MPs this week but it will not affect the swearing-in ceremony.

He said, so far, no future minister has said they will not attend in person due to self-isolation concerns.

However, if such a situation arises by Tuesday, new ministers will be able to take part in the remote ceremony.

"Theoretically, it's possible to digitally sign it, it can be done if needed," Seaver said.

