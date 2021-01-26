Prime ministerial candidate Kaja Kallas (Reform) and the new government ministers met with President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday morning and were appointed to office.

Kaljulaid officially appointed the government at 8.44 a.m. and a swearing-in ceremony will now take place in the Riigikogu at 10 a.m.

President Kersti Kaljulaid thanked the Reform Party and the Center Party for the speed at which the coalition negotiations were completed amid the coronavirus situation and noted that the new government should be a government of all people of Estonia.

"I thank the Center Party and the Reform Party for rapid action," Kaljulaid said, also extending her gratitude to the Jüri Ratas government and all previous governments of Estonia.

"It is your chance to turn bad into good, this is an important opportunity, and I believe that you will make use of this opportunity," the head of state said.

Kaljulaid said that one of the major tasks of the new government is to show to the people that the financing of political parties can be organized in a transparent and honest fashion. People also have big hopes that the state will achieve success in the fight against the coronavirus crisis and that elderly people will no longer die from the illness, she said.

In addition, the Estonian e-state needs investments, Estonia must defend its leader's role as a developer of digital society, and the green transition needs to be written into legislation, the president said.

Writing on Twitter, Kaljulaid said the most important thing was getting coronavirus under control.

New govt of Reformierakond and Keskerakond (both @aldeparty) has been sworn in. Good luck to Prime Minister @kajakallas and all ministers - and thank you to @ratasjuri and all previous governments. Much work still lies ahead. 1. order of business: getting a hold on this virus.

Kallas said the new government will be a government of growth and while the new government must address a major crisis, the crisis can be put to use as fertilizer for the future.

During the meeting outside the president's palace at Kadriorg, new Foreign Trade and IT Minister Andres Sutt (Reform) had a health problem and was taken inside the building. He later rejoined the ministers.

Kallas, who will become Estonia's first female prime minister, has formed a government with the Center Party after two weeks of negotiations. In total, they have a majority of 59 seats.

Yesterday, Kallas won a mandate from the members of the Riigikogu to form the government with 70 of 101 possible votes.

A list of ministers in the new government has been published below:

Reform

Prime minister: Kaja Kallas

Minister of Justice: Maris Lauri

Minister of Education and Research: Liina Kersna

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT: Andres Sutt

Minister of Rural Affairs: Urmas Kruuse

Minister of Finance: Keit Pentus-Rosimannus

Minister of Defense: Kalle Laanet

Ministry of Social Affairs: Signe Riisalo

Center

Minister of Health and Labor: Tanel Kiik

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure: Taavi Aas

Minister of the Interior: Kristjan Jaani

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Eva-Maria Liimets

Minister of Culture: Anneli Ott

Minister of Environment: Tõnis Mölder

Minister of Public Administration: Jaak Aab

President Kersti Kaljulaid's speech: Full text

ERR News republishes the president's speech in full:

The sun has just risen and Estonia gains a new government today. Two weeks is not a long time to form a coalition. However, we have not been given time, as every day brings news of people who have succumbed to the virus. Every day makes it harder for many companies to survive; every day our children want to go to school, the elderly to communicate with their loved ones and people to get back to their daily routine, which they are already starting to forget.

As such, I thank the politicians from the Reform Party and the Centre Party for reaching such a quick solution. I also thank Jüri Ratas and the previous government and all of the former governments of the Republic of Estonia. Every single one of them has contributed to the development of Estonia and shaped it according to their intent and skills. We also owe to our former governments the fact that we are able to spend quite a lot in this crisis and even take out loans.

The circumstances that led to the government crisis shall inevitably follow the new government into office. This is your opportunity to right wrongs. We all know that corruption is the greatest hindrance to development, because entrepreneurs and honest individuals who play fair have no chance in corrupt cities and countries. They give in, take their business elsewhere and make way for those who know how to nurture the system and be nurtured by it in turn.

One of the main tasks of this government must be to show in the next two years that the honest and transparent funding of parties is possible. The steps taken must be substantial and significant. We are building a free country, not a country whose hands are tied for the benefit of entrepreneurs. People have to regain the confidence that this is indeed the case.

First and foremost, the people of Estonia expect the new government to focus on containing the virus and ending the crisis, so that our grandmothers and grandfathers no longer die from coronavirus. Above all, this depends on how quickly we can get a sufficient proportion of our population vaccinated.

Our tourism sector and the related economy are in a dire state and await clear, effective solutions in order to get back on their feet once the virus curve flattens out. Many other sectors have been impacted as well, from the creative industry and farmers and to industries whose supply chains have been ravaged by the crisis. Solutions may not always come in the form of financial assistance, but as legislative moves or diplomatic efforts. All of these tools are in the hands of the government.

Nevertheless, in addition to the coronavirus crisis and the economic upheaval it has caused, the government faces many urgent, albeit future-oriented challenges. The Estonian e-state requires investment to ensure that e-services continue to be accessible and their use secure. Estonia must protect its role as the leading shaper of the digital society; the export potential of our start-ups is limitless. They and their creations – especially AI applications – require a permissive legal space and a data-mining mode suitable for learning, of a kind that our partners and competitors do not yet have. This is crucial in order to remain a few steps ahead of everyone else.

A permissive legal space is also needed for the transition to the green economy, which the government has promised to tackle. We must be quick and smart in our actions, because as the market becomes saturated, new investments become riskier and we are threatened by long-term energy dependency.

Estonia's regional development is extremely uneven. Listen to our local governments and the people working in them and trust in them to decide on matters concerning their districts and regions. I hope that local governments will be afforded an independent and broader income base.

And most importantly, nothing will protect Estonian language, culture and customs more effectively than ending the segregation of children in the education system.

In addition to making things right in Estonia, we also need to put our foreign affairs in order. Our international relations are our safety net, but in recent years this net has become increasingly threadbare. Re-establishing confidence among our partners and allies, showing that we do belong in the same European value space, requires more work than destroying a reputation. However, it is vital.

Lastly, my wish is that in the future, all stakeholders, NGOs, business people, business associations and other organizations in Estonia feel that they no longer have to remain tight-lipped for fear of being denied crisis measures or some other proverbial back-scratching. This is why I do not want a government that goes uncriticised for 100 days; on the contrary, I invite everyone to offer constructive criticism. Everyone must have the chance to express their opinion honestly and politely without fear of the government taking offence. I believe that this government will listen to and trust the people of Estonia, regardless of whether they voted for them or whether their sympathies lie with the opposition. This government must be a government for all people in Estonia. The 70 votes of confidence in the Riigikogu speak to this.

Members of the new government, you are taking office at a time when the horizon – which is to say the next parliamentary elections – is still two years away. This is approximately how long our governments last, on average. Therefore, you are no caretaker or transitional government, nor are you a government whose sole purpose is to contain the coronavirus crisis. I wish the government as a whole and each of its ministers in their areas of government a wealth of ambition. Estonia is a story of success. Go forth and write its next chapter.

