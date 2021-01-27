Kallas makes first foreign leader call to prime minister of Finland

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' first call to a foreign leader was made to Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin on Tuesday afternoon. Kallas outlined her government's agenda and spoke about cross border movement between the two countries.

Kallas emphasized that Finland is more than a neighbor to Estonia and more like a "dear relative and close friend" and that close communication between the nations is important.

She said a common concern was the coronavirus pandemic and the cross border movement of workers. Kallas said the government is ready to continue negotiations to expand opportunities for movement between the two countries.

Speaking about the new government's agenda, she said: "In addition to limiting the spread of the pandemic, it is first and foremost important to strengthen relations with our closest neighbors and allies, to move towards climate neutrality, to prioritize digital development, and to resolve the economic crisis and move towards fiscal balance. We will definitely work together for these goals in the European Union as well. "

Kiitos puhelusta, @MarinSanna! Finland is not just a neigbour but a dear relative for us. We have a lot of work to do to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, to achieve #recovery and #climateneutrality, to strengthen democracy, digital transformation and development in Europe. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 26, 2021

The Finnish prime minister's office said Marin congratulated Kallas and sent a letter of congratulations immediately after she took office. In the video call, the need for coordinated action to ensure health security in movement across the border was highlighted.

Kallas also called President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaking to President of the European Council Charles Michel by phone on January 26. Source: Stenbock House.

