Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Source: Jassu Hertsmann / Ministry of Social Affairs.
News

The doctor who administered a vaccine to a high-level Russian diplomat working in Estonia, letting him jump the queue, will step down from her position as head of department at Ida-Viru Central Hospital.

The decision was made after an internal investigation where it was found the vaccines were not properly entered into the vaccination information system and the hospital's board did not know the vaccinations had taken place.

It was decided head of the pulmonology department Veronika Iljina would resign from her position. Chairman of the Board Tarmo Bakler said Iljina will continue to work as a doctor at the hospital.

Bakler said no other vaccinations had been given which broke the rules.

The management board started an investigation after the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reported that Yuri Gribkov, consulate general of the Russian Federation in Narva, had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine on January 5 and 27.

Giving two injections to Gribkov was contrary to Estonia's vaccination plan as vaccinations may be given to diplomats at foreign missions in Estonia only after risk groups have been vaccinated, which is still taking place.

The results of the internal investigation have been handed over to the Health Board. 

Gribkov: I was offered vaccine in early January

When approached by an EPL reporter (link in Estonian) on leaving the hospital on January 27, Gribkov, 65, said he had received a second coronavirus vaccination at the hospital.

He said that he had a serious underlying health condition which meant he had been called to be vaccinated on January 2, a week after vaccinations started in Estonia.

Gribkov said he would be leaving Estonia to return to Russia on February 1 as his term in office was over which was why he had been in a hurry to get both vaccine doses before leaving.

Russian state media and social media channels have amplified claims that western-made vaccines, such as those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna, are not safe and have been responsible for deaths among those receiving them.

At present, Estonia is only using the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Gribkov called the vaccinations he received a human gesture on the part of the hospital and told EPL that referring to the Pfizer vaccine as a "vaccine of death" was wrong.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

12:18

Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

11:55

Foreign and security policy in the new Estonian coalition agreement

11:26

Jüri Ratas: I now have more time for sauna and family

11:06

Estonia imposes upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine at 70 Updated

11:03

Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

10:56

Layoffs the leading cause for job loss in 2020

10:32

Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member

10:16

COVID-19 case delays Kanepi and Kontaveit's Australian tournaments

09:26

Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

08:51

Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job

08:31

Loss of population minister position leads to relocation of seven officials

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: