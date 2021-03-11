Interior minister: Police will be monitoring restriction compliance

There will be more police on the streets monitoring compliance with the new restrictions from Thursday (March 11), Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) said on Thursday.

The police's role will be to explain the rules to people who are not following them, Jaani said on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon".

"Of course more police are out today, enforcing and watching the new restrictions come into force," he said.

Currently, the police cannot issue fines because this is the Health Board's job but when new legislation in introduced the police will be able to fulfil this role too. Amendments to the law have already been submitted to the government.

"At the moment, in the past and also in the future, the main weapon of the police, and others involved in monitoring, is clarification," the minister said.

He said 133 cases of coronavirus were brought to Estonia from abroad last week, and they were mostly recorded in Estonian citizens returning home with the virus.

Jaani advised people not to travel unless there is an urgent need. "All travel, including for leisure purposes, should be avoided," he emphasized.

The minister said every virus brought to Estonia is a concern, but the virus is mainly spreading domestically and the priority is reducing this transmission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!