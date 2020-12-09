Law initiating sick pay from day two of an illness passes Riigikogu vote ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Riigikogu sitting in progress.
Riigikogu sitting in progress. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A law which shortens the period before which sick pay kicks in has passed with flying colors at the Riigikogu.

The bill, now act, means employers are liable for their employees' sick pay from day two to day five of a period of illness, after which the state takes over. Previously the first three days of sickness were not covered by sick pay from any source.

Ninety-three MPs voted in favor of the bill, approved by the government last month after a period of consultation with employers' representatives and trade unions, at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

The new regime will apply for the first four months of 2021, covering doctor's certificates issued from January 1 to April 30 inclusive.

While employers' have to foot the bill from day two of sick leave, the period they have to cover over all has reduced from five days to four.

The change was prompted by the pandemic. While employees were urged to stay home if they exhibited even the slightest symptoms of COVID-19 or had been in contact with someone with the virus, being out-of-pocket for three days discouraged many from doing so, heightening the risk of the virus being passed on at work.

Several workplace outbreaks have been identified across Estonia since the pandemic began, some of them with cases stretching into double figures.

The Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) has to cover the sick pay from day six, rather than day nine as before, which will cost it an estimated extra €5 million, which will be split evenly between its own budget and the government's.

The previous system had operated in order to cut out abuse of the system by "chucking a sickie", since those doing so would go unpaid for up to three days.

The Riigikogu's last working day of 2020 is tomorrow, Thursday, meaning all important business - the state budget passed on Wednesday as well - has been wrapped up. Last year's, the chamber was regaled by christmas carols or other performances, individually by various MPs, on the final day.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11.12

Tallinn allows primary pupils to study in school if necessary

11.12

Election of new Narva mayor postponed again

11.12

All travelers must quarantine on arrival to Estonia from December 14

11.12

EU member states agree on common climate goal for 2030

11.12

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate surpasses UK, France and Germany

11.12

Mayor: Tallinn not to send students to school break earlier

11.12

"Undergods" art director Elo Soode nominated for UK film award

11.12

Helme threatens oil plant opponents with leaving EU

11.12

Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases added, one death Updated

11.12

Report: Crisis will speed up digitalization of Estonian economy

11.12

Health Board: No confirmed influenza cases in Estonia so far

11.12

Kaljulaid's hearing for OECD top job takes place Friday afternoon

11.12

Survey: Ida-Viru County residents' COVID-19 awareness highest in Estonia

11.12

Simson: Renew Europe expects Center Party to support marriage expansion

11.12

Defense ministry donates computers to children for distance learning

11.12

Estonian flight restrictions to be lifted in new year

11.12

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Johnny from Colombia

11.12

Mayor of Tartu: Primary school students should not have been sent home

11.12

Tartu Christmas Fair goes ahead following coronavirus safety protocols

11.12

Tallinn adds more buses to busy lines during peak hours

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: