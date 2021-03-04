Minister: State appealed to Germany, EU to speed up COVID-19 vaccine supply ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

Health minister Tanel Kiik (Center) has appealed both to Germany and the European commissioner for health to speed up supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Estonia, daily Postimees reports.

Kiik noted that just 6 percent of the Estonian population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, far from sufficient to curb the viral spread.

Kiik's request would require broader political agreement, Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, said.

Kiik responded that: "This is understandable, since there is a deficit of vaccines in all of Europe."

"We've actually sent similar requests to the European Commissioner for health (Stella Kyriakidou  – ed.) regarding the production capacity at the new Pfizer-BioNTech plant, and directing vaccines to Estonia at a faster pace than scheduled."

Stocks from U.K.-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca, which has hit criticism from the EU over its safety, are nonetheless being mapped out by the commission, Postimees wrote.

Larger consignments of both manufacturers' products are expected in Estonia in the coming months, Kiik said, though those from the third supplier Estonia has procured from so far – U.S. firm Moderna – will not see a similar increase until the third quarter of 2021, Kiik added.

Kiik: People's expectations about vaccines too high

Kiik also said that misguided expectations are one of the reasons Estonia is struggling with the virus, along with fatigue with the pandemic a year after it began. Kiik also hinted that the alleviation of some restrictions had happened too soon.

"We indeed relaxed some measures both in education as well as more broadly to try and keep the society open in the crisis," Kiik said.

"There is definitely a misguided expectation that with the vaccination process underway, everything will turn out fine very soon. In reality, it is known that the effect of vaccinations on an infection rate only emerges if the majority, or at least a large share of our population, have been immunized," Kiik went on.

AstraZeneca mapped stocks within the EU may prove a source of doses which could be sold to Estonia, BNS reports.

In general, the situation in Estonia is replicated across much of the union, Kiik said.

"At present, the concern is that no state or vaccine producer is saying 'the vaccines are here, so help yourself'. The situation is in fact the reverse - all producers that have been granted authorization are struggling to stick to their supply schedules," Kiik said.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: