1,536 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 7,609 tests taken - a rate of 20.2 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 14 deaths were also registered.

14 new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 94-year old woman, an 89-year old man, an 88-year old man, an 85-year old man, an 84-year old woman, an 83-year old man, an 82-year old woman, an 80-year old man, a 78-year old man, a 77-year old man, a 73-yeaer old man, a 71-year old man, a 65-year old man and a 64-year old woman.

According to data from the population registry, there were 951 cases diagnosed in Harju County with 675 of those discovered in Tallinn.

177 cases were found in Ida-Viru County with another 110 discovered in Lääne-Viru County. There were 64 new cases in Saare County, 54 in Tartu County, 26 in Pärnu County and 24 new cases diagnosed in Rapla County.

There were 20 cases discovered in Võru County and 16 cases each went to Jõgeva, Viljandi and Järva counties. Hiiu County saw a larger number than it has been trending at with 14 new cases, Lääne County had nine new cases diagnosed over the last 24 hours, eight cases were found in Valga County and seven new cases in Põlva County.

There was no information in the population registry for 24 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days has exceeded the thousand-mark, now standing at 1,197.01, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 92,270 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 42,234 of them having received their second dose.

578 people receiving treatment in hospital, 56 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 578 people are receiving treatment in hospital, nine more than on Wednesday. 30 patients are under assisted breathing and there are 56 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,609 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 1,536 returning positive and 6,073 negative – a positive rate of 20.2 percent. There have been 968,303 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 72,144 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

54,126 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 15,743 (29.1 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 38,383 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were 14 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 637 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,197.01 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

