Coronavirus round-up: March 1-7

Last week 9,570 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia compared to 8,186 the previous week. There were more than 1,000 cases every day and there were 69 deaths.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for March 1-7;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview: New restrictions, including closing restaurants and non-essential shops on the weekend, were introduced on Saturday (March 6). The government also started discussing new restrictions again on Monday (March 8) due to the increase in cases.

The infection rate - R - is estimated to be 1.25 meaning the infection rate is increasing and the University of Tartu's wastewater study found no reduction in the spread of the virus last week.

Estonia now has one of the highest 14-day infection rates in Europe.

The highest number of infections are being recorded in the 15-30 age group and the infection is mostly spreading in homes.

As of Sunday, more than 102,000 people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Estonia. This includes President Kersti Kaljulaid who was given her first dose on Friday (March 5). The problems plaguing the roll-out of the vaccine have been in the headlines again this week.

New cases by week: 9,570 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed last week - an increase of 1,386 or 22 percent compared to the week before. This is the first time more than 9,000 cases have been diagnosed in a single week.

There were 69 deaths - a record - and 11 more than the week before.

The 14-day infection rate was 1335.54 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (March 8), compared to 1035.01 a week earlier (March 1).

New cases by day: More than 1,000 new cases were reported every day last week and the highest number on a single day was 1,540.

There were 69 deaths and the highest number on a single day was 14 - a new record - while the lowest was seven.

New cases by county: New records were set last week in Harju, Ida-Viru and Saare counties. See the total number of cases in each county on the graph below.

There were 5,962 cases of coronavirus recorded in Harju County last week - 1,002 more than the week before, which set a new record.

Ida-Viru County's case numbers were similar to the week before and there were 1,030 cases compared to 982 the week before. Tartu County (415 compared to 428 the week previous), Võru County (150 compared to 148) and Saare County (338 compared to 317) all saw similar trends.

Pärnu County saw a larger fall in cases from 260 to 204.

There were also 582 new cases in Lääne-Viru County, which is not included on the graph. The county's cases have doubled in three weeks.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots. The round-up looks at the six counties with the highest total number of cases.

Hospital releases: 379 people were released from hospital last week, a new record. The previous high figure was 285, which was set the week before.

There are now more 641 patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19 and the figure is expected to rise in the next week. Last Monday, 570 patients were being treated for covid-19 in hospitals across Estonia. Health experts have said Estonia's treatment bed limit is 1,000.

Positive and negative tests by week: A new record high number of tests were carried out last week and for the first time more than 45,000 tests were analyzed.

The total number of tests analyzed was 49,211 and there were 9,570 positive results and 39,641 negatives. The average share of positives tests each day rose from 18.86 percent to 19.52 percent.

Deaths: There were 69 deaths last week, an increase of 11 from the week before.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus is now 667.

Vaccines: For the first time more than 20,000 vaccines were administered in a single week. In total, 23,680 jabs were given, 13,750 first doses and 9,930 second doses.

Data from the Health Board shows the age groups and sex breakdown of who the vaccine has been given too. So far, 69,479 women and 32,882 men have received the first dose and 31,982 women and 12,022 men a second dose.

The Health Board also publishes location data, and you can see below where the vaccines have been administered in Estonia so far. Jõgeva, Järva and Hiiu counties have the highest coverage of first doses, while Tartu, Valga and Pärnu have the highest numbers of people with a completed vaccination cycle.

There are hospitals in Tartu, Valga and Pärnu counties so vaccinated health workers could be behind the higher figures in these counties.

Coronavirus highlights: March 1-7

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download HOIA

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!