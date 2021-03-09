Health Board: 1,308 cases of coronavirus diagnosed

1,308 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said. The 14-day infection rate is now 1361.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Two deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 87-year-old woman and an 82-year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 669 people in Estonia in total.

860 cases were reported in Harju County and 649 of those were in Tallinn.

116 new cases were diagnosed in people from Ida-Viru County, 94 in Lääne-Viru County, 56 in Tartu County, 41 in Pärnu County, 36 in Lääne County, 23 in Viljandi County and 20 in Saare County.

There were 15 in Rapla County, six each in Jõgeva and Järva counties, five in Võru County, three in Hiiu County and one in Valga County. Twenty-six cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,827 tests were analyzed in the last day and the positive share was 19.2 percent.

There are 640 patients being treated in hospital and 86 cases were opened overnight.

In total, 105,845 people have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 44,235 people have received two shots.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

