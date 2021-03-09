Health Board: 1,308 cases of coronavirus diagnosed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A poster requesting people wear a mask. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

1,308 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said. The 14-day infection rate is now 1361.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Two deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving an 87-year-old woman and an 82-year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 669 people in Estonia in total.

860 cases were reported in Harju County and 649 of those were in Tallinn.

116 new cases were diagnosed in people from Ida-Viru County, 94 in Lääne-Viru County, 56 in Tartu County, 41 in Pärnu County, 36 in Lääne County, 23 in Viljandi County and 20 in Saare County.

There were 15 in Rapla County, six each in Jõgeva and Järva counties, five in Võru County, three in Hiiu County and one in Valga County. Twenty-six cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 6,827 tests were analyzed in the last day and the positive share was 19.2 percent.

There are 640 patients being treated in hospital and 86 cases were opened overnight.

In total, 105,845 people have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 44,235 people have received two shots.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Government providing €8.5 million in tourist sector aid

17:40

Leading politicians react to lock-down: Clear signals, leadership needed

16:56

Latvian, Estonian language promotion award open for nominations

16:12

Electoral office preparing for autumn's elections, e-voting likely a boon

15:14

Kontaveit through to Dubai last 16

15:06

Tallinn mayor calls for coronavirus national emergency situation

14:59

Latvian prime minister: Latvia ready to help treat Estonian covid patients

14:30

Weather Service issues glazed ice and snow warning

14:02

Third Finnish-Estonian future cooperation study launched

13:38

State in €10-million Swedish anti-tank weapons procurement

13:08

Equality commissioner: Society still hasn't adjusted to women working

13:07

Minister: New school restrictions in force until April 12

12:43

Tallinn ambulance chief: COVID-19 challenges spells change of tactics

12:16

Professor: Relaxation of restrictions at end of April is 'realistic'

11:48

Court rules Yugoslav war criminals must remain behind bars in Tartu

11:22

Gallery: Wind blows piles of sea ice ashore in Lääne County

10:52

Kaljulaid meets with Spanish leaders in Madrid

10:48

Health Board: 1,308 cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:23

Government to hold online meetings until end of March

09:57

Statistics: Tourist figures fall by nearly 60 percent on year to January

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: