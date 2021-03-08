Last week, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) found two passengers arriving at the Port of Tallinn from Finland with fraudulent COVID-19 testing certificates.

"In March, two Finnish residents presented a forged certificate at the Port of Tallinn. Port employees gave the passengers over to the police who initiated criminal proceedings," PPA North Prefecture prevention and procedure chief Jelena Mirošnitšenko told ETV+ on Monday morning.

She said there have been no forged certificates caught at Tallinn Airport in March. In mid-February, several people presented forged negative coronavirus test certificates at Tallinn Airport.

"Criminal cases were opened for all these cases. The police has gone through special training. Catching falsified certificates does not demand too much time," Mirošnitšenko said.

She added that forging documents can lead to a fine or imprisonment up to a year and using fraudulent documents can lead to a fine or up to a three-year prison sentence.

--

