Gallery: Malls close at weekends after new restrictions enter force

Shopping malls in Estonia are now closed at weekends following the latest round of government restrictions which came into effect Saturday.

ERR photographer Ken Mürk was able to get inside the largest mall, the Rocca al Mare shopping center, west of Tallinn city center, to get plenty of snaps of the largely deserted retail space, which can be seen in the gallery above.

The restrictions require stores both in and outside of malls to be closed at weekends, save for essential goods providers such as food and grocery stores, pharmacies, opticians and other medical stores, as well as filling stations, mobile phone stores and also pet stores.

Roughly the same restrictions were put in place during the initial coronavirus wave in spring 2020, though this applied only to malls rather than stores in general, as the regulations do now.

Stores must also ensure 25 percent occupancy ceilings, which in a 100-square-meter outlet translates to no more than six customers.

Restaurants and other eateries must also close at weekends, though takeaway services and drive thrus are still permitted. On weekdays they must, along with cafes, pubs, bars and other hostelries, close at 6 p.m.

