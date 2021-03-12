Health Board: 1,358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A coronavirus vaccine at East Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Raigo Pajula/ITK
News

1,358 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There were nine deaths.

854 cases were recorded in Harju County and of those 642 were in Tallinn.  

There were 98 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 77 in Lääne-Viru County, 72 in Tartu County, 55 in Saare County and 42 in Rapla County.

Twenty-four cases were reported in Võru County, 22 in Lääne County, 19 each in Viljandi and Pärnu counties, 17 in Järva County, 12 in Jõgeva County, eight in Hiiu County and seven each in Valga and Põlva counties. Twenty-five cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 7,237 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 18.8 percent. The 14-day average is 1465.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 658 patients receiving treatment in hospital and 86 new cases were opened in the last day.

So far, 122,087 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus and 50,691 people have received a second dose. A record 11,128 vaccinations were administered yesterday and of those 8,197 were first doses.

9.2 percent of the Estonian population has been vaccinated at least once and 3.8 percent have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Real estate market remains growing despite spread of coronavirus

10:51

Health Board: 1,358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:36

Finland willing to offer coronavirus assistance to Estonia

10:09

Toomas Hendrik Ilves delivering digital democracy public video lectures

09:37

Statistics: Number of job vacancies remains under 9,000

09:02

KredEx in major procedural shake-up ahead of new €180 million loan package

08:41

Expert: Coronavirus crisis has led to excess mortality

08:18

Watch Live: Estonia to host UNSC Crimea high-level virtual meeting

11.03

French NATO personnel arrive in Estonia

11.03

Enterprise Estonia: Estonia down €1.3 billion in tourism revenue in 2020

11.03

Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

11.03

Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

11.03

Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

11.03

Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

11.03

Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward

11.03

Liimets reiterates Estonia prefers to deal with China alongside EU

11.03

Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region

11.03

Ukrainian: There are as many recipes for borscht as there are babushkas

11.03

Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers

11.03

Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: