Health Board: 1,358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

1,358 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There were nine deaths.

854 cases were recorded in Harju County and of those 642 were in Tallinn.

There were 98 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 77 in Lääne-Viru County, 72 in Tartu County, 55 in Saare County and 42 in Rapla County.

Twenty-four cases were reported in Võru County, 22 in Lääne County, 19 each in Viljandi and Pärnu counties, 17 in Järva County, 12 in Jõgeva County, eight in Hiiu County and seven each in Valga and Põlva counties. Twenty-five cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 7,237 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 18.8 percent. The 14-day average is 1465.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 658 patients receiving treatment in hospital and 86 new cases were opened in the last day.

So far, 122,087 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus and 50,691 people have received a second dose. A record 11,128 vaccinations were administered yesterday and of those 8,197 were first doses.

9.2 percent of the Estonian population has been vaccinated at least once and 3.8 percent have received two doses.

