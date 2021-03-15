Health Board: 1,281 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

1,281 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday. There were nine deaths and 711 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

929 cases were recorded in Harju County and of those 684 were in Tallinn.

102 positive tests were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 42 in Lääne-Viru County, 39 in Tartu County, 30 in Viljandi County, 26 in Pärnu County, 19 in Võru County, 16 in Jõgeva County, 14 in Järva County and 12 each in Valga and Rapla counties.

There were seven cases in Lääne County, four in Põlva County, two in Hiiu County and zero in Saare County. There were 27 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,960 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 21.5 percent. The 14-day average is 1465.26 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 711 patients receiving treatment in hospital and 73 new cases were opened in the last day. Forty-five patients using ventilators and there are 69 patients in intensive care.

5,295 vaccinations were administered on Sunday, of which 5,280 were first doses and 15 were second doses. So far, 138,543 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus and 52,664 people have received a second dose.

Nine new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 91-year-old woman, two 87-year-old women, an 86 year-old woman, an 84-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, and a 65-year-old woman.

So far, 728 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Estonia.

