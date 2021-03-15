Graphic: Half of hospitalized covid patients are being treated in Tallinn

On Monday morning, 711 coronavirus patients were being treated in hospitals across the country - a record high number. ERR's Estonian news portal looked at the data and found 349 patients are being treated in hospitals in Tallinn.

130 patients are being treated at the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), 111 at East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITK) and 108 at West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH).

Ida-Viru Central Hospital has 68, the fourth highest number of patients, and Tartu University Hospital is treating 64 patients with COVID-19. There are 52 patients in Narva Hospital and 45 in Pärnu Hospital.

By region, the north has the highest number of patients - 498 - and this includes two at Tallinn Children's Hospital.

Looking at the number of admitted patients since the start of the year, there was an increase of 27, at most, per week in January and February. But the number has rapidly increased to between 68 and 85 in March.

Coronavirus patients are treated at 18 hospitals across Estonia, but fewer hospitals can treat patients who need to use ventilators to breathe or those in intensive care.

The majority of patients - 21 - using ventilators are in PERH in Tallinn, followed by 12 at the University of Tartu Hospital and seven at ITK.

There are 26 patients in intensive care in PERH and 17 in Tartu.

The average length of stay is six days in a coronavirus ward but it is longer, at 10 days on average, in intensive care.

--

