1,484 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 7,813 tests taken - a rate of 19 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Eight deaths were also registered.

Eight new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 95-year old woman, a 91-year old man, an 89-year old man, an 86-year old man, an 84-year old man, an 80-year old woman, a 73-year old woman and a 72-year old man.

According to data from the population registry, there were 910 cases diagnosed in Harju County with 677 of those discovered in Tallinn.

123 new cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 101 cases were found in Lääne-Viru County. Another 82 went to Tartu County, 59 were found in Saare County and 45 cases were diagnosed in Rapla County.

19 cases each went to Jõgeva and Viljandi counties, 17 new cases were found in Pärnu County, 16 went to Järva County and 15 cases were found in Hiiu County over the last 24 hours. Põlva and Võru counties saw 14 cases each, Valga and Lääne Counties had 13 new cases.

There was no information in the population registry for 24 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,392.95, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 109,865 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 45,310 of them having received their second dose.

639 people receiving treatment in hospital, 58 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 639 people are receiving treatment in hospital. 36 patients are under assisted breathing and there are 58 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,813 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 1,484 returning positive and 6,329 negative – a positive rate of 19 percent. There have been 1,002,711 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 78,973 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

57,463 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 16,615 (28.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 40,848 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were eight deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 677 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 1,392.95 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

