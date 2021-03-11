Health Board: 1,957 coronavirus cases diagnosed, nine deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Health care workers treating a COVID-19 patient in the North Estonia Medical Center. Source: Põhja-Eesti regionaalhaigla
News

1,957 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in Estonia, a new record, the Health Board said on Thursday. Nine people infected with COVID-19 died.

1,209 cases were recorded in Harju County with 897 of those cases in Tallinn.

There were 253 cases reported in Ida-Viru County, 87 in Lääne-Viru County, 79 in Tartu County, 54 in Pärnu County, 51 in Saare County and 45 in Rapla County.

Thirty-one cases were diagnosed in people in Järva County, 30 each in Viljandi and Lääne counties, 21 in Võru County, nine in Valga County, eight each in Põlva and Jõgeva counties and seven in Hiiu County. There were 35 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 9,402 testes were analyzed which gives a positive share of 20.8 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 1453.45 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There 639 patients being treated in hospitals around the country and 69 cases were opened overnight.

So far, 113,898 people have been given at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and 47,795 people have received two doses.

The previous record high number of cases was 1,571.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:19

Children's Hospital monitoring complications weeks after COVID-19 recovery

12:41

'Aktuaalne kaamera' 65th anniversary marked with behind-the-scenes show

12:12

Interior minister: Police will be monitoring restriction compliance

11:42

State wants to move marriages, divorces online

11:24

Gallery: Levadia and Maardu battle in Tipner Cup quarterfinal action

11:07

Digital vaccine registration opened for people aged 65 and up

10:55

Health Board: 1,957 coronavirus cases diagnosed, nine deaths

10:43

Former Health Board chief: Restrictions avoid tough decisions at hospitals

10:18

Statistics: Imports up 13 percent on year to January

10:07

Watch again: Press Conference with UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab

09:51

Tallinn extending city center rent exemption scheme

09:22

Family physician: Ibuprofen is more dangerous than any vaccine

08:58

Prime Minister: Lock-down came only when absolutely necessary

08:25

Gallery: Baltic, UK foreign ministers hold meeting in Tallinn

07:53

Younger pupils may need additional help when distance learning

07:32

Experts recommend scrapping AstraZeneca vaccine age limit

10.03

Culture sector proposes crisis exit strategy

10.03

House belonging to ministry adviser charged with corruption to be auctioned

10.03

Tallinn suspends kindergarten fee until end of April

10.03

Rooba's overtime winner gives JYP tenth victory of season

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: