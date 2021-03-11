Health Board: 1,957 coronavirus cases diagnosed, nine deaths

1,957 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in Estonia, a new record, the Health Board said on Thursday. Nine people infected with COVID-19 died.

1,209 cases were recorded in Harju County with 897 of those cases in Tallinn.

There were 253 cases reported in Ida-Viru County, 87 in Lääne-Viru County, 79 in Tartu County, 54 in Pärnu County, 51 in Saare County and 45 in Rapla County.

Thirty-one cases were diagnosed in people in Järva County, 30 each in Viljandi and Lääne counties, 21 in Võru County, nine in Valga County, eight each in Põlva and Jõgeva counties and seven in Hiiu County. There were 35 cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 9,402 testes were analyzed which gives a positive share of 20.8 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 1453.45 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There 639 patients being treated in hospitals around the country and 69 cases were opened overnight.

So far, 113,898 people have been given at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and 47,795 people have received two doses.

The previous record high number of cases was 1,571.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

