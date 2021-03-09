Government to hold online meetings until end of March ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Government meeting table (picture is illustrative). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The government will hold only online meetings until the end of March, Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said on Tuesday.

Speaking on radio show "Vikerhommik" she said: "We all have to make an effort to reduce our contacts. Really! We must think hard about who and where we have to meet and who we don't. For example, the government has decided not to meet throughout March, we will hold all meetings online."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is already self-isolating after being named as a close contact last week.  

Estonia will move into lockdown on Thursday (March 11) until April 11 to try and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Editor: Helen Wright

