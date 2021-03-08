More than 50,000 covid vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Police and rescue workers were vaccinated on the island of Saaremaa on March 4. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

More than 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines are scheduled to be delivered to Estonia this week.

In total, 52,440 will arrive from three manufactures.

14,040 from Pfizer/BioNTech will reach Estonia on Monday and 7,200 Moderna doses on Sunday. There will also be two deliveries from AstraZeneca on Tuesday and Friday when 21,600 and 9,600 doses, respectively, will arrive.

Eva Lehtla, Communications Adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said there are no plans to keep the doses in reserve: "Our goal is that all vaccines arriving in Estonia will be delivered and used up."

Lehtla told ERR the vaccines would be dispatched from the Health Board to hospitals and family doctors centers as soon as possible.

Only second doses of the vaccine are kept in reserve as some doctors do not have room to store them.

A total of 145,394 doses of the vaccine, both first and second, have been administered in Estonia so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.03

Prime minister unveils plan for lockdown from March 11 Updated

08.03

Estonia to submit proposal for fairer distribution of vaccines to EU

08.03

Coronavirus round-up: March 1-7

08.03

New chief-executive of Estonian Author's Society announced

08.03

Fischer: Estonian medical system has reached its capacity limit

08.03

No side effects after Estonian president gets coronavirus vaccination

08.03

Most staff at Tartu University Hospital vaccinated against COVID-19

08.03

Toomas Sildam: Things are going to get hot

08.03

Räpina Manor to undergo restoration works

08.03

Covid has seen an uptick in anxiety and suicidal thoughts among children

08.03

More than 50,000 covid vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

08.03

Over 300 accidents registered due to icy weather on February 23

08.03

Variety recognizes Tiina Lokk among most influential women in entertainment

08.03

British and South African COVID-19 strains spreading across Estonia

08.03

Family physicians: We could administer more vaccinations

08.03

Police after monitoring mask-wearing: The view was very good

08.03

Two Finns with forged COVID test certificates caught at Port of Tallinn

08.03

Building of new Pärnu bridge may start this year

08.03

Kontaveit kicks off Dubai tournament with straight set victory

08.03

Rakvere moves elementary school pupils to distance learning

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: