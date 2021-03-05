ETV+ and ETV2 to mediate Sunday morning prayers

As with the emergency situation established last spring, ERR's TV channels ETV + (Russian language) and ETV2 will temporarily be broadcasting morning services from this Sunday, March 7.

In connection with the closure of churches and the suspension of public services, ETV + will mediate Russian Orthodox liturgies on Sundays throughouth March, starting at 7.30 a.m.

ETV2 will temporarily bring services in Estonian, meaning predominantly Lutheran churches, to the screens on Sundays starting at 11 a.m. (though this Sunday's broadcast exceptionally starts at 10.25 a.m.).

The services are beig shown in cooperation with the Estonian Council of Churches (EKN) and, similarly to the emergency situation installed last year, the serivces are performed by clergy from the EKN member churches on the basis of the largest denominations are represented.

While Lutheranism is the largest denomination in terms of Estonian-speaking adherents, there is an Estonian Orthodox Church, part of the Constantinople patriarchate, in addition to the Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia, which is a part of the Moscow patriarchate. Other denominations include the Roman Catholic Church, whose cathedral is in Tallinn's old town, baptists (including the old town's Oleviste Kirik), methodists, eastern rite catholics and pentecostals. Other religions, which would include Orthodox Judaism, Islam and Mormonism, all of whom have congregations in Estonia, are also subject to the coronavirus restrictions, meaning in-person services are off.

