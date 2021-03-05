Traffic volume falls by 15 percent in Tallinn since start of 2021

The volume of traffic in Estonia's capital has fallen by 15 percent compared to the start of the year, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Andrei Novikov has said.

Compared to the beginning of January, there are fewer cars on the move in Tallinn, Novikov told ETV's "Aktutual kaamera" on Thursday.

He thinks there may be even fewer trips made in March due to the new restrictions.

