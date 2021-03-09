Latvian prime minister: Latvia ready to help treat Estonian covid patients ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Latvian prime minister Krišjanis Karinš. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday that Latvia is ready to offer support to help treat hospitalized Estonian coronavirus patients.

Karins wrote on Twitter: "In these difficult times we need to stand together."

He said Latvia supports its northern neighbor in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: "You are not alone!"   

Delfi reported that Karins said at a crisis council meeting on Tuesday that Latvia currently has more capacity than Estonia in its hospitals: "Because we currently have more Covid-19 beds than the number of patients. I think we should offer them help".

Postimees reported that Urmas Sule, the Emergency Medicine Director of the Health Board, thanked Latvia for the "beautiful gesture" but said Estonia does not yet need to send patients to Latvia and it would logistically be very difficult to do so.

Sule added that he had great respect for the Latvian government for making such an offer.

On Monday, new lockdown rules were announced in Estonia which will come into effect on Thursday (March 11).

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the reason for the additional restrictions is because Estonian hospitals and the medical system are "in crisis".

"The fresh data shows that the more aggressive British variant of the coronavirus is spreading more seriously in Estonia than previously predicted. Our medical system is in a crisis," said she said in a statement on Monday.

"The situation is particularly critical in Tallinn and Northern Estonia where the hospitals' ability to cope has come under tremendous pressure, but the situation is difficult all over Estonia."

Latvia's coronavirus infection rate has fallen in recent weeks, but President Egils Levits has been critical of the government's response.

ERR News asked the Latvian Prime Minister's Office if the proposal had been made officially and what help could be offered.

A spokesperson said: "Latvia solidarizes with Estonia in its fight against the pandemic and would be ready to support our northern neighbors by providing treatment to Covid-19 patients who would require hospitalization. The possibility to support Estonia, if need arises, has been communicated by Prime Minister, Ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs through appropriate channels."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Government providing €8.5 million in tourist sector aid

17:40

Leading politicians react to lock-down: Clear signals, leadership needed

16:56

Latvian, Estonian language promotion award open for nominations

16:12

Electoral office preparing for autumn's elections, e-voting likely a boon

15:14

Kontaveit through to Dubai last 16

15:06

Tallinn mayor calls for coronavirus national emergency situation

14:59

Latvian prime minister: Latvia ready to help treat Estonian covid patients

14:30

Weather Service issues glazed ice and snow warning

14:02

Third Finnish-Estonian future cooperation study launched

13:38

State in €10-million Swedish anti-tank weapons procurement

13:08

Equality commissioner: Society still hasn't adjusted to women working

13:07

Minister: New school restrictions in force until April 12

12:43

Tallinn ambulance chief: COVID-19 challenges spells change of tactics

12:16

Professor: Relaxation of restrictions at end of April is 'realistic'

11:48

Court rules Yugoslav war criminals must remain behind bars in Tartu

11:22

Gallery: Wind blows piles of sea ice ashore in Lääne County

10:52

Kaljulaid meets with Spanish leaders in Madrid

10:48

Health Board: 1,308 cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:23

Government to hold online meetings until end of March

09:57

Statistics: Tourist figures fall by nearly 60 percent on year to January

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: