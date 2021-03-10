Lithuania offers coronavirus assistance to Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
President of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte. Source: The Office of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.
News

Lithuania has offered its assistance to Estonia, as the country is in a dire coronavirus situation, and is awaiting a response on how it could help, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Wednesday.

"We have said that we stand ready to assist, and we are now just waiting for our Estonian colleagues to indicate any specific needs we could help with," she told journalists at parliament.

In her words, Lithuania would send a team of medics to Estonia but is now awaiting a response on how it could help. Simonyte also confirmed that Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had left for Estonia.

"Perhaps we could send a team of medics or take any other steps but, first of all, we need to learn from the Estonians what they would need the most from us. We have informed them and we are ready to provide assistance," the head of government said.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, Simonyte tweeted: "We are now working on specific means and measures to provide the best possible assistance to our Estonian friends."

Latvian PM: Latvia could help Estonia deal with COVID-19 crisis

On Tuesday, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins also offered help to Estonia.

Speaking during a joint meeting of the government and the Crisis Management Council on Tuesday he urged those present at the meeting to consider offering Estonia assistance in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

"If Estonia cannot cope with all of that, we could offer them help. We have more COVID-19 beds than patients," said Karins.

He though did not elaborate on how exactly Latvia could help Estonia.

ERR News asked the Latvian Prime Minister's Office if the proposal had been made officially and what help could be offered.

A spokesperson said: "Latvia solidarizes with Estonia in its fight against the pandemic and would be ready to support our northern neighbors by providing treatment to Covid-19 patients who would require hospitalization. The possibility to support Estonia, if need arises, has been communicated by Prime Minister, Ministers of Health and Foreign Affairs through appropriate channels."

Urmas Sule, medical chief at the crisis management headquarters of the Estonian Health Board, told Postimees on Tuesday that Estonia did not yet need to send its coronavirus patients to Latvia.

"We're currently handling our practical health care issues locally, but this is a beautiful gesture," he said. "I would like to express my great respect to the Latvian government."

Estonia currently has a 14-day infection rate of 1392.95 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is one of the highest in Europe. In comparison, Latvia's rate is 458 and Lithuania's 238, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Hospitals across the country are reporting to be at, or near, COVID-19 patient limit capacities and may do not have enough staff.

Heath minister: Taking patients to Latvia could be considered if necessary

On Wednesday morning, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said that if Estonia is unable to get the virus under control, the possibility of moving patients to Latvia needs to be considered.

Kiik told newspaper Postimees that at present the Estonian government is focusing on ensuring that Estonian people can be treated at local hospitals.

"For this, the North and South medical headquarters have made big changes to their work, patients have been redistributed between hospitals too," Kiik said.

The minister said that the situation is most critical in North Estonia, where additional medical staff is being sought and private sector and students involved in the work. 

"As things stand, we do not need the hospitalization of Estonian patients in foreign countries. Of course, this cannot be ruled out in the future if we cannot get the spread of the virus under control. I dare to be that much optimistic to say that the decisions made yesterday combined with the earlier restrictions are sufficient to put infection indicators on a downward path again," Kiik said.

This however means that the need for hospital places will peak in the second half of March and may start declining then after some time.

"When we have no longer such big daily infection indicators anymore, this will gradually begin to have an effect also on the numbers of people needing treatment in hospital," Kiik said.

"The need for hospital treatment will not start moving lower so fast. If it stabilizes in April, we will manage with our existing healthcare capacity on our own," the minister added.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add quotes from Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:11

House belonging to ministry adviser charged with corruption to be auctioned

19:55

Tallinn suspends kindergarten fee until end of April

19:23

Rooba's overtime winner gives JYP tenth victory of season

19:03

Opposition wants more specific plan for use of EU money

18:32

Estonian Art Academy student's film wins international award

18:10

Eurovision fans: Uku Suviste deserved second chance but won't win

17:47

Annual Vikerraadio dictation marks Estonian language day, prizes to be won

17:19

Nazarov about distance choice: Leaning toward the shorter and faster one

16:55

Grid distributor Elektrilevi buys Finnish-owned competitor

16:28

Twenty percent of 2021 coronavirus testing budget used up

16:26

Estonia to receive 12,000 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine in March

16:06

Rannar Vassiljev: Covid cares not for the prime minister's views

15:41

Volunteer: I unwind in sauna by listening to low-quality Russian pop

15:22

Prime minister: No need for coronavirus emergency situation

15:01

Kontaveit crashes out of Dubai tournament after loss to world number eight

14:41

Hospital manager: We need 1,500 more nurses

14:34

Shopping centers preparing for bigger blow than last year

14:07

Education minister: COVID-19 rapid testing should be used in schools

14:01

Lithuania offers coronavirus assistance to Estonia

13:41

Global Estonian Report: March 10-17

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: