Weather Service issues glazed ice and snow warning

An icy street. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Estonian Weather Service has issued a level one warning due to snowstorms and the risk of glazed ice on the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be snowfall across Estonia on Tuesday with sleet in the west, which could lead to an increased risk of glazed ice and bad road conditions.

There will also be strong winds on the western islands and in northern Estonian during Tuesday evening. Snow will continue to fall on Wednesday.

The Weather Service defines a level one warning as: "The weather is potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

The Weather Service issued a level 1 warning on March 9. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

The regional forecasts have been republished below.

Northern Baltic Sea
March 9: southwest wind 12, in gusts 15-17 m/s, in the afternoon veering northwest, north, in the evening increasing northeast 12-17, in gusts 21 m/s.

Moonsund
March 9: at noon increasing southwest wind 12, in gusts 15-17 m/s.

Northern Gulf of Riga
March 9: at noon increasing southwest wind 12, in gusts 15-17 m/s.

Eastern Gulf of Finland
March 9: before noon increasing southeast wind in gusts 15 m/s, in afternoon east, northeast wind 12-15, in gusts up to 22 m/s.

Western Gulf of Finland
March 9: in the afternoon increasing east, northeast 12-15, in gusts 18, in evening 23 m/s. Icing of ships.

Hiiu County
March 9: risk of glazed ice. Southwest, west wind gusts 15-17 m/s.

Saare County
March 9: risk of glazed ice. Southwest, west wind gusts 15-17 m/s.

Lääne County
March 9: snow, sleet, risk of glazed ice. Southwest wind gusts 15 m/s.

Pärnu County
March 9: snow, sleet, risk of glazed ice. Southwest wind gusts 15 m/s.

Harju County
March 9: snow, snowstorm. In the evening east, northeast wind 8-15, on the coast in gusts 18-23 m/s.

Ida-Viru County
March 9: snow, snowstorm. In the evening east, northeast wind 8-15, on the coast in gusts 18-23 m/s.

Lääne-Viru County
March 9: snow, snowstorm. In the evening east, northeast wind 8-15, on the coast in gusts 18-23 m/s.

Lake Peipus
March 9: in evening increasing southeast, east 8, in gusts to 12 m/s, Mar 10 after midnight east, northeast 10, in gusts to 15 m/s.

Järva County
March 9: snow, risk of glazed ice.

Rapla County
March 9: snow, risk of glazed ice.

Viljandi County
March 9: snow, risk of glazed ice.

Jõgeva County
March 9: snow, snow drift.

Põlva County
March 9: snow, snow drift.

Tartu County
March 9: snow, snow drift.

Valga County
March 9: snow, snow drift.

Võru County
March 9: snow, snow drift.

Editor: Helen Wright

No comments yet.
