Weather service issues level-one blizzard warning

The state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) has issued a level-one (amber) blizzard warning across Estonia as wind speeds pick up, with gusts of up to 20 m/s (force 9 on the Beaufort scale) possible in places. The service urges caution when driving and going out, and heavy snowfall will be experienced through the day and into Sunday.

Much of the country is already experiencing blizzard conditions, with black ice an additional hazard on the islands, with the weather system to hit the southeastern counties of Valga, Võru and Põlva Saturday evening.

Snowfall will spread across the country and be heavier in the evening, reachingn as much as 10 cm in depth in places, while the islands and west coast will see sleet and icy rain, as well as rising temperatures, heightening the black ice risk.

Weather conditions require caution in traffic, as road conditions are deteriorating, the weather service says

Southwesterly winds are strengthening, seeing gusts of 16 m/s (force 8) or as high as 20 m/s (force 9) in coastal areas.

Overnight, snow, sleet, rain and icy conditions will continue with the high westerly winds not abating either.

Level-one warnings are the lowest (of three). The weather service's site contains updates in real time in English here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

