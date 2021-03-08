Over 300 accidents registered due to icy weather on February 23

This year on February 23, due to the extremely slippery conditions, 350 car accidents took place causing half a million euros worth of damage - an eight year high.

This amount of accidents were four times more than on regular day.

The Motor Insurance Fund's damage prevention department's head Ülli Reimets said that this many accidents on a single day have not happened in eight years.

"On February 23, more crashes happened than usual when a vehicle lost control and slid into the other lane. There were also several rear-end collisions. There were also a lot of collisions with cars, traffic signs, road barriers, fence posts and even buildings on the side of the street," Reimets said.

She emphasized a driver's speed should be chosen according to the roads' conditions. "Through time, the most accidents have happened on days when slipperiness, wintery road conditions, come as a surprise to the drivers," Reimets noted.

On October 26, in 2012, more accidents occurred than on February 23, when 398 motor insurance cases were registered with a total of €650,000 worth of damage.

There were 360 cases registered with the voluntary vehicle insurance Kasko with a total damage of half a million euros.

Gjensidige's claims handling department head Maarika Mürgi said the number of claims increased 25 percent in February when compared to December.

There have been around 50 claims for accident insurance compensation since February 23, with most injuries resulting from falls on slippery streets. Accident insurance compensation is paid if a person is injured, permanently disabled or incapacitated as a result of an accident or trauma.

Motor insurance is the driver's compulsory liability insurance, which compensated the victim for the damage caused by a traffic accident. Kasko is voluntary insurance of a car, motorcycle, trailer or another vehicle, which indemnifies for damage caused by damage to or destruction of the vehicle.

The number of motor insurance, Kasko and accident insurance cases on February 23 may increase by almost 10 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!