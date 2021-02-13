Coronavirus spreading in Saaremaa care home and choir

On Saturday, 38 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Saare County and the municipality mayor has said the virus is spreading in a care home, schools and a church choir.

Mayor Mikk Tuisk told ERR the virus is spreading in Sõmera care home in Saaremaa and has started to be detected in schools and kindergartens following an outbreak at a church choir.

He said approximately ten children have moved to distance learning, however, not all schoolchildren can be sent home as it would affect their parents and businesses, Tuisk said.

"Fortunately, the school holidays are coming up and life has shown that the school holidays bring down the virus [infection rate] a bit," he added.

It is rare for Saare County, which includes the western islands of Saaremaa and Muhu, to get more than a handful of new COVID-19 each day.

