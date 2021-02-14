Day brings 667 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Estonia analyzed 4,910 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours of which 667 or 13.6 percent came back positive.

Data from the population register suggests Harju County saw the most new cases at 302 of which 214 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 102, Tartu County 67, Saare County 37 and Lääne-Viru County 30 new positives. Võru County saw 21, Rapla County 17, Jõgeva County 16, Pärnu County 15, Viljandi County 14, Valga County 13, Järva County 11, Põlva County six, Hiiu and Lääne Counties two new cases. Twelve people diagnosed did not have a permanent place of residence in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 residents for the last 14 days now stands at 622.81, while initial positives make up 12.1 percent of all tests.

As of Sunday morning, hospitals are treating 476 COVID-19 patients of whom 35 need intensive care and 16 are on respiratory support.

A total of 41 new coronavirus cases were opened. Seven people were discharged from hospital, while four were transferred to other wards.

Four people died in the last 24 hours. A total of 495 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Hospitals have closed 2,954 COVID-19 cases involving 2,900 people.

As of February 14, 41,328 people have recovered, with the cases of 28,758 people (69.6 percent) closed and 12,570 (30.4 percent) having gone 28 days without testing positive and not being treated in hospital.

Estonia has carried out over 842,494 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease since corresponding capacity was created in 2020. Initial positives total 52,416.

46,152 people vaccinated

Estonia has vaccinated 46,152 people against the virus 22,284 of whom have received both doses.

The Health Board took delivery of the first batch of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine consisting of 7,200 doses last week. The company is expected to deliver another 40,500 doses of its vaccine in February.

Based on the recommendation of the national immunoprophylactic expert committee, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used to inoculate people belonging to risk groups who are under the age of 70 and front-line workers in the fields of social security, education and internal security. More information on the process of vaccinating front-line staff will become available next week.

The aim of vaccinating against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is to protect risk groups who are more likely to be infected or in whose case the disease is expected to be more severe, prevent and curb cases of disease and death caused by the virus, lessen the workload of the healthcare system and stress on the economy and ensure normal functioning of daily life.

Vaccination will first be made available to medical workers, nursing home residents and staff and people over the age of 70 or those with certain diagnoses that might complicate COVID-19 disease. Inoculation will become available to the general population free of charge once there is enough vaccine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!