Day brings 667 COVID-19 cases, four deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus test kits. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia analyzed 4,910 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours of which 667 or 13.6 percent came back positive.

Data from the population register suggests Harju County saw the most new cases at 302 of which 214 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 102, Tartu County 67, Saare County 37 and Lääne-Viru County 30 new positives. Võru County saw 21, Rapla County 17, Jõgeva County 16, Pärnu County 15, Viljandi County 14, Valga County 13, Järva County 11, Põlva County six, Hiiu and Lääne Counties two new cases. Twelve people diagnosed did not have a permanent place of residence in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 residents for the last 14 days now stands at 622.81, while initial positives make up 12.1 percent of all tests.

As of Sunday morning, hospitals are treating 476 COVID-19 patients of whom 35 need intensive care and 16 are on respiratory support.

A total of 41 new coronavirus cases were opened. Seven people were discharged from hospital, while four were transferred to other wards.

Four people died in the last 24 hours. A total of 495 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Hospitals have closed 2,954 COVID-19 cases involving 2,900 people.

As of February 14, 41,328 people have recovered, with the cases of 28,758 people (69.6 percent) closed and 12,570 (30.4 percent) having gone 28 days without testing positive and not being treated in hospital.

Estonia has carried out over 842,494 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease since corresponding capacity was created in 2020. Initial positives total 52,416.

46,152 people vaccinated

Estonia has vaccinated 46,152 people against the virus 22,284 of whom have received both doses.

The Health Board took delivery of the first batch of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine consisting of 7,200 doses last week. The company is expected to deliver another 40,500 doses of its vaccine in February.

Based on the recommendation of the national immunoprophylactic expert committee, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used to inoculate people belonging to risk groups who are under the age of 70 and front-line workers in the fields of social security, education and internal security. More information on the process of vaccinating front-line staff will become available next week.

The aim of vaccinating against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is to protect risk groups who are more likely to be infected or in whose case the disease is expected to be more severe, prevent and curb cases of disease and death caused by the virus, lessen the workload of the healthcare system and stress on the economy and ensure normal functioning of daily life.

Vaccination will first be made available to medical workers, nursing home residents and staff and people over the age of 70 or those with certain diagnoses that might complicate COVID-19 disease. Inoculation will become available to the general population free of charge once there is enough vaccine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:08

Kaarel Tarand: Optimistic explanation of a sad outcome

11:02

Day brings 667 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

10:40

Indrek Kiisler: High time we learned to live with the virus

09:03

Defense League elects members of the year

07:53

Tänak wins Otepää Winter Rally

13.02

Health Board: Valentine's Day, Shrove Tuesday should be celebrated safely

13.02

Gallery: Belarusians in Estonia protest against People's Congress

13.02

Coronavirus spreading in Saaremaa care home and choir

13.02

Helme: EKRE must be a clear alternative to the current government

13.02

EU Commissioner: We have no evidence Baltics trade in Astravyets power

13.02

Estonia's Kontaveit defeated in third round of Australian Open

13.02

Tallinn City Center Expat chat: Yuri from Japan

13.02

Municipality's coronavirus rate jumps from 300 to 1,400 in nine days

13.02

PM: Not necessary to turn Sputnik vaccine into political instrument

13.02

Kallas discusses defense, foreign policy with Emmanuel Macron

13.02

Health Board: 760 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

13.02

Bird flu detected in Estonia

13.02

Long jail sentence sought for driver who caused crash that killed three

12.02

TULE party requesting state funding

12.02

Slimmed-down Tartu ski marathon event to go ahead later this month

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: